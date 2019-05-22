× Got a parking ticket outside True Blues today? The Blues will cover it

ST. LOUIS – Blues fans have been absolutely giddy since the horn sounded on Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Going 49 years between Stanley Cup Final appearances will have that effect.

And with this historic run comes new team merchandise.

The Blues’ official team store, True Blue Athletics, located at the Enterprise Center, has seen waves of fans flood the business to get new hats, t-shirts, and other wearables.

Unfortunately, several customers were greeted with parking tickets upon leaving the store. But like Jordan Binnington, the Blues have you covered. The team tweeted that fans who received a ticket outside the store should call their office at 314-622-BLUE and ask for “Ernestine.”

The team also said city officials reached out and declared they would not issue parking tickets for people going to buy Blues gear at the store.