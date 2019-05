Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Robo-calls aren't just annoying, they can be dangerous. An estimated 50 percent of our mobile phone calls today are spam. On average, Americans are receiving 7 to 10 robocalls per week. Even worse, illegal robocalls are becoming more advanced, making it harder to determine what`s real and what`s a scam. The AARP Fraud Prevention Programs Director Kathy Stokes tells us what we can do about robo-calls.

More info: aarp.org/FraudWatchNetwork