Man sentenced to prison for shooting at off-duty officer

May 22, 2019

ST. LOUIS –  A man from Ferguson who shot at an off-duty police officer after being thrown out of a bar has been sentenced to 6{ years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Rudolph Clarett shot at the officer in August 2017 at a St. Louis County bar. The officer was working security at the bar and had just thrown Clarett out.

The officer wasn’t injured.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Clarett was also caught with a 9mm handgun in February 2018 by a St. Louis County police officer who discovered the car Clarett was driving was stolen.

Clarett pleaded guilty in February to two counts of possessing a firearm while a convicted felon.

