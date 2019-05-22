Memorial Day Giveaway – Win Season Tickets to the Muny!

The 101st Muny Season means brand new updates to America’s oldest and largest outdoor musical theater. A new state-of-the-art stage, light bridge, stage towers and air circulation system have been completed before the season begins!
Seven world-class musicals will bring in over 400,000 attendees this season and we want you to be there! FOX 2 is giving away a pair of Season Tickets to celebrate Memorial Day. Tickets are on sale now for all 7 shows!
ENTER TO WIN HERE
The Muny proudly presents the following shows this season:
Guys and Dolls June 10-16, 2019
Kinky Boots June 19 – 25, 2019
1776 The Musical June 27 – July 3, 2019
Cinderella July 8 – 16, 2019
Footloose July 18 – 24, 2019
Paint Your Wagon July 27 – August 2, 2019
Matilda August 5 – 11, 2019
Hurry! Entries are due by May 31st at 10am