Memorial Day Giveaway – Win Season Tickets to the Muny!

The 101st Muny Season means brand new updates to America’s oldest and largest outdoor musical theater. A new state-of-the-art stage, light bridge, stage towers and air circulation system have been completed before the season begins!

Seven world-class musicals will bring in over 400,000 attendees this season and we want you to be there! FOX 2 is giving away a pair of Season Tickets to celebrate Memorial Day. Tickets are on sale now for all 7 shows!

The Muny proudly presents the following shows this season:

Guys and Dolls June 10-16, 2019

Kinky Boots June 19 – 25, 2019

1776 The Musical June 27 – July 3, 2019

Cinderella July 8 – 16, 2019

Footloose July 18 – 24, 2019

Paint Your Wagon July 27 – August 2, 2019

Matilda August 5 – 11, 2019

