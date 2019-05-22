Mississippi store owner admits to yelling racial slur at customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Video shows what appears to be a Mississippi furniture store owner yelling racial slurs at black customers. Now the owner is defending his actions.

A customer captured the footage Saturday, according to WREG.

Witnesses say it shows the Hometown Furniture's owner, Terry Pace, cursing and yelling a racial slur at black customers.

"I couldn't believe it. You hear people on TV saying these things, but to hear it in person just so aggressively was really off-putting," witness James Mayes said.

A sign in the window said the store was closed Monday.

He admitted to using the n-word but says he was provoked, attacked and left with a black eye. Police say they were called to the store, but no report was filed.

"I don't care what they say. I did what I felt like was right. You weren't there. You didn't hear it. You didn't hear all the stuff I heard. I called the n-word when it was over with. When it was all over with, and they kept mouthing off to me. Yes m'am I used the n-word," Pace said.

Those who work in the Plaza with him say this isn't the first time he's made offensive comments.

"He was like, 'No. I don't finance, because the only people that want to get furniture financed is the colored. And they don't pay their bills.' Yes. This is what he told me, and I let that go," business owner Marvin Clark said.

The property manager says they've received numerous complaints about Pace, and he's only been at this location two months.

They're hoping this incident doesn't push customers away from the plaza and other businesses.

"We need to come out here and support the businesses. We need to come out here and support Southaven and uplift it. We don't plan on having him stay," Property Manager Radhya Spencer said.

The property manager says the lease on the furniture store is up next month, and they won't renew.