Quiet day to be followed by an active night of weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A quiet day will be followed by another active night of weather. Sunny, breezy, and warm Wednesday, with highs in the mid 80°s. By Wednesday evening, strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to form in western Missouri, but St. Louis is dry.

After 10pm, those thunderstorms begin to drop east-southeast into and through the St. Louis region, bringing the threat of hail, damaging wind gusts, and possible tornadoes overnight. The threat for severe weather goes down the farther southeast you are.

Some lingering showers Thursday mid-morning before we dry out. I think the make-up Cardinals game tonight is fine, but folks driving west to go home will likely see lightning in the distance.

Note that the recent heavy rain across the Midwest will lead to a new rise on the area rivers over the next week. That’s a big heads up for campers and floaters for the holiday weekend.

Obviously, no issues this afternoon for the ballgame and I think the make-up #Cardinals game tonight is also fine. Folks driving west to go home will likely see lightning in the distance. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/CV6OIepuNW — Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) May 22, 2019