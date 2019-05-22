× Recipe: Coconut Key Lime Pie Martini

ST. LOUIS – The Wandering Sidecar Bar and Thinsters joined Kim Hudson in the FOX 2 kitchen for two tasty drinks that you can enjoy at any wedding!

Coconut Key Lime Pie Martini

INGREDIENTS

Lime juice (enough to moisten rim of the glass)

3 THINSTERS Toasted Coconut cookie thins (crumbled)

3 THINSTERS Key Lime Pie cookie thins (crumbled)

1 ½ oz. coconut rum (replace with coconut water)

1 ½ oz. vanilla vodka (replace with water and vanilla extract)

¾ oz. lime juice

½ oz. pineapple juice

2 Tbsp. cream of coconut

DIRECTIONS

Place a small amount of key lime juice in a small, shallow plate that is wide enough to fit the top of a martini glass. On another plate of the same size, mix together the crumbled THINSTERS cookie thins.

Dip top rim of martini glass in the lime juice, allow excess to drip off and dip immediately into the crumbled cookie mixture.

Fill a shaker halfway with ice. Add all cocktail ingredients and shake until well combined.

Pour into martini glass and enjoy!

Chocolate Chip Shooter

INGREDIENTS

¼ oz. Amaretto

1 ½ oz. Bailey`s Irish Cream

¾ oz. chocolate vodka

1 THINSTERS chocolate chip cookie thin

DIRECTIONS

Add all liquor ingredients to a shaker filled with ice.

Shake well and strain into a shot glass.

Garnish with THINSTERS chocolate chip cookie thin.

For more information visit:TheWanderingSidecarBar.com and Thinsters.com