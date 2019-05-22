× Recipe: Sweet Strawberry Bruschetta from Eckert’s Orchards

ST. LOUIS – Eckert’s Orchards joined Kim Hudson in the FOX 2 kitchen for a fresh, easy Sweet Strawberry Bruschetta recipe. Follow these simple steps and you can make delicious strawberry recipes year-round!

INGREDIENTS:

12 slices French bread,

6 Tbs. light brown sugar

1 tsp. grated lemon zest

2 tsp. fresh-squeezed lemon juice

3 cups strawberries, hulled and diced

3/4 cup ricotta cheese

DIRECTIONS:

Toast bread. Heat medium skillet over high heat. Add brown sugar, lemon zest, and lemon juice; cook, stirring constantly until sugar melts and mixture begins to bubble, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Add strawberries and stir until juices begin to release and berries are just starting to heat, about 30 seconds. Remove immediately from heat. Spread 1/2 tablespoon cheese on each piece of toast.

Top with warm berries.



Memorial Weekend Festival

Eckert’s Belleville

Saturday-Monday

10 A.M. – 5 P.M.

951 S. Green Mount Rd.

Eckerts.com