Recipe: Sweet Strawberry Bruschetta from Eckert’s Orchards

ST. LOUIS –  Eckert’s Orchards joined Kim Hudson in the FOX 2 kitchen for a fresh, easy Sweet Strawberry Bruschetta recipe. Follow these simple steps and you can make delicious strawberry recipes year-round!

INGREDIENTS:
12 slices French bread,
6 Tbs. light brown sugar
1 tsp. grated lemon zest
2 tsp. fresh-squeezed lemon juice
3 cups strawberries, hulled and diced
3/4 cup ricotta cheese

DIRECTIONS:
Toast bread.  Heat medium skillet over high heat.  Add brown sugar, lemon zest, and lemon juice; cook, stirring constantly until sugar melts and mixture begins to bubble, about 1 to 2 minutes.
Add strawberries and stir until juices begin to release and berries are just starting to heat, about 30 seconds.  Remove immediately from heat.  Spread 1/2 tablespoon cheese on each piece of toast.
Top with warm berries.


Memorial Weekend Festival
Eckert’s Belleville
Saturday-Monday
10 A.M. – 5 P.M.
951 S. Green Mount Rd.
Eckerts.com

