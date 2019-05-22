Safety on the minds of people taking MetroLink following deadly shooting on train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An altercation between two people on a MetroLink train is what St. Louis County police said led to one of the men being shot to death Wednesday morning.

Police said the unidentified victim was on the eastbound red line train before it stopped at St. Charles Rock Road and shots rang out.

The shooter took off running.

“My friends and I refer to the MetroLink as ‘crime link,’” said Cyndi Luebke. “I don’t feel safe on it.”

That was the general feeling with many people who rode the train downtown for Wednesday night’s Cardinals game.

The deadly shooting comes just two months after another shooting that left an 18-year-old dead at the "Fifth and Missouri" MetroLink Station in East St. Louis.

Even with a visible security presence and police officers patrolling in and around MetroLink platforms downtown, some riders told FOX 2 that they can’t help but be concerned about their safety.

“On the way over here there was a fight on the train,” said Nikki Love-McIntyre. “Now crime is at a point where you should always have your head on a swivel because anything can happen to anyone at any time.”

Other riders said that they do take notice when MetroLink makes efforts to keep them safe.

“I know last year they were doing a lot of promotional things and trying to motivate people to ride the Metro more and make it safer for people like doing giveaways,” said John Logan.

Following Wednesday’s tragedy, Taulby Roach, president and chief executive officer of Bi-State Development, spoke at the crime scene about improving security for their passengers.

“We should always be adjusting every single day to make security is better,” Roach said. “We should be working security today, tomorrow, and the next day. Our community is changing so we should be changing to accomplish that.”

Police said as the investigation has progressed, detectives have determined that additional witnesses could exist. They are asking anyone who was present on that eastbound, red line MetroLink train between the Lambert Airport Terminal 1 station and the Rock Road station, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. to contact them as soon as possible at 314-615-5400.