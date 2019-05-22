× SeaWorld offers free tickets to military veterans for limited time

SeaWorld is offering free admission to military veterans and their families for a limited time. The offer is for single day admission to one of their three parks for the veteran and up to three additional guests. The complimentary tickets must be obtained online by June 9, 2019, and redeemed at the park by July 15, 2019.

SeaWorld Orlando is also offering 50% off single day tickets for veteran and up to three guests additional guests for use by December 20, 2019.

These offers are valid for Veterans and retired personnel of the U.S. military with proof of service validated through the ID.me qualification process. The Veteran must be present with their guests to enter the park.

The offer is part of SeaWorld’s Waves of Honor program.

Information for each park: https://seaworldentertainment.com/programs/waves-of-honor/