Person collapses on MetroLink platform after shooting on train

Posted 12:40 pm, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:24PM, May 22, 2019

PAGEDALE, Mo. — Police are conducting a shooting investigation at a MetroLink station in north St. Louis County. The victim has bee taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  The MetroLink platform is located in the 7000 block of St Charles Rock Road.

The FOX 2 reporter Kelley Hoskins says the shooting happened on the MetroLink train.  The shooter fired three times at the victim.  The victim ran off of the train and collapsed at the station.

A reporter is still working on gathering details on this story.  The latest update will be posted here as more information comes into our newsroom.

Google Map for coordinates 38.684461 by -90.303989.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.