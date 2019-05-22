Person collapses on MetroLink platform after shooting on train

PAGEDALE, Mo. — Police are conducting a shooting investigation at a MetroLink station in north St. Louis County. The victim has bee taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The MetroLink platform is located in the 7000 block of St Charles Rock Road.

The FOX 2 reporter Kelley Hoskins says the shooting happened on the MetroLink train. The shooter fired three times at the victim. The victim ran off of the train and collapsed at the station.

A reporter is still working on gathering details on this story. The latest update will be posted here as more information comes into our newsroom.

PAGEDALE, Mo. — Police are conducting a shooting investigation at a MetroLink station in north St. Louis County. The victim has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/i5I5RWkEr8 — Kelley Hoskins FOX2 (@KelleyHoskins) May 22, 2019