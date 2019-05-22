SLU researchers begin fight against rare disorder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis University takes the lead researching an extremely rare, fatal genetic disorder that causes children to age rapidly. It's called progeria syndrome and researchers Dr. Susana Gonzalo-Hervas, and Dr. Ray Kreienkamp, join us to shed light on this devastating premature aging disease.

Progeria is a rare premature aging disease. Patients have a gene mutation that causes the production of a toxic protein known as 'progerin' that triggers the accelerated aging of cells and tissues. Patients usually die in their teenage years primarily from cardiovascular complications. Currently, therapies for this devastating disease provide minimal benefits.