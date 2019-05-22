Song of the Day – Circus Flora

Join us for Circus Flora’s 33rd Season — an unbelievable mix of excitement, charm, daring, and comedy — as we assemble a troupe of the best circus acts and storytellers, all in the intimate Big Top setting! A trip to the grocery store is not usually the most exciting part of our day. But the market is a place of intrigue and excitement in “The Caper in Aisle 6.” An ancient and powerful substance, long thought to be gone from the Earth, is found in the unlikeliest of places: aisle six of the local grocery store.

What secrets does aisle six hold, and what adventures will it set in motion? To help answer these questions, Circus Flora has assembled the most breathtaking circus artists from all over the world: acrobats, aerialists, comedians, high wire daredevils, and a one-of-a-kind Flying Trapeze act that your family will be talking about all summer long. You won’t want to miss it! Win a family four pack of tickets to this exciting adventure!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, May 22nd. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

Official Rules