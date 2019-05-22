Spotter captures video of tornado near Augusta, Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The National Weather Service St. Louis says that so far there have been two confirmed tornadoes that touched down in Missouri Tuesday evening. They shared video from Ben Boyher of a tornado dropping near Augusta, Missouri to Twitter Wednesday morning.

Tuesday’s evening storm did a lot of damage in Augusta Missouri. Residents in the historic town in the wine country of Missouri directed a Fox 2 crew where plenty of debris was on the road. While driving to the Augusta a Fox 2 crew saw several fire crews on Highway 94 starting to clear debris from the road. Firefighters were using chainsaws to cut down trees, and limbs cover the road. Residents and firefighters were doing the same at Highway 94 and Schuelsburg Road.

While the storm packed a powerful punch, no loss of life has been reported.