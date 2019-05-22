St. Louis Zoo’s ‘Primate Canopy Trails’ expansion will bring you inside their world

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Plans for an $11.5 million, 35,000-square-foot expansion of the Saint Louis Zoo’s primate house has been announced. They say that construction for Primate Canopy Trails will begin by late 2019 and is scheduled to open to the public in 2021.

The newly designed expansion will allow visitors to see different primate species in new places each time they visit. On any given day, a group of primates could be in a wide variety of habitats. Guests will also be able to travel through a primate habitat within a clear acrylic tunnel.

Overhead mesh tunnels will connect the Primate House will lead to the new outdoor habitats. This will allow smaller primates and monkeys to explore the outdoors. Some of them currently do not have access to the outside. The Saint Louis Zoo says there will be eight new outdoor homes for primates, lemurs, Old World monkeys and New World monkeys, adjacent to the Primate House.

The Saint Louis Zoo explains that “Primate Canopy Trails” features climbing structures that allow visitors to explore much like monkeys and lemurs move about their forest homes. They describe the new exhibit as a place for exploring and playing. Visitors also will be able to experience primates at treetop canopy levels, strolling by the outdoor habitat on an elevated boardwalk.

The increased number, size and complexity of habitats also will allow the Zoo to increase its participation in cooperative breeding programs, as the Zoo will be able to accommodate larger groups as the primate families grow.

The Zoo’s Primate House was built in 1925 and renovated in 1977. The building and the six existing outdoor habitats also continue to be used.