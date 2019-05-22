‘The city needed it’ Kelly Chase gets emotional after Blues big win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Former Blues player and sports radio host Kelly Chase gave a post-game interview game six of the western conference playoffs Tuesday night. The Blues won the game to secure a spot in the Stanley Cup finals. He tells FOX 2 Martin Kilcoyne that St. Louis was in need of a boost after a rough few years.

"It means a lot. There's been a lot of negative around St. Louis; The Ferguson deal, the Rams leaving. A lot of the negative attention is unjust, sometimes. The city needed it and from a Blues fans perspective, it was sure great seeing them cheering at the end of it," said Kelly Chase.

Chase appears to have spent a good portion of the evening after the game celebrating.

Just pulled up to my gate and had about 20 people clapping and I didn’t play shift. I think the city is ready for the Stanley Cup finals. So excited for what it means to this town. Oh ya and I’m not supposed to say that I just came from OB Clarks — Kelly Chase (@Chasenpucks39) May 22, 2019

I didn’t just come from OB Clark’s so that’s why I’m not supposed to say that but in case someone may have thought I just came from OB Clark’s I didnt . Sooooo yah #We’restillhere but not still at OBs — Kelly Chase (@Chasenpucks39) May 22, 2019

"You can sleep well knowing I out-partied them" - @Chasenpucks39 live on @590TheFan @TMASTL, reminding us that legends do legend things. — Matt Rocchio (@Rocc590) May 22, 2019

The St. Louis Blues are marching into the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in decades.

David Perron had a goal and an assist, Jordan Binnington picked up his franchise-record 12th playoff win and the Blues beat the San Jose Sharks 5-1 in Game 6 of the Western Conference final Tuesday night.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn and Tyler Bozak also scored for St. Louis, which will face the Boston Bruins for the championship. Ryan O'Reilly had three assists, and Binnington stopped 25 shots.

St. Louis won three consecutive games to advance to the franchise's first Cup Final since 1970. That series also pitted the Blues against the Bruins.

Laura Branigan's ``Gloria'' blared over the speakers at the Blues' home arena after the latest victory on an improbable run from last in the NHL Jan. 3 to one of the last two teams standing. The turnaround came after Craig Berube replaced Mike Yeo as coach in November and Binnington took over as the starting goaltender in January.

San Jose played without injured forwards Joe Pavelski and Tomas Hertl and defenseman Erik Karlsson. Injury attrition played a role for the Sharks, who played seven games in each of the first two rounds.