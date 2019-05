× Lightning strike may have caused fire at vacant Illinois home

VENICE, Ill. – Firefighters believe lightning is to blame for a fire in a vacant home in Venice, Illinois.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m Tuesday night on Bunkum Road.

A security guard at a nearby factory saw smoke coming from the road and called 9-1-1.

According to authorities, the house has been vacant for years and had no electrical hook-up.

Investigators are working to gather additional information.