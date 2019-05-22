With high demand for Stanley Cup tickets, BBB says be wary of scammers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues fans basking in the glow of a glorious season will have to pay big money to see their team play in the Stanley Cup Final. The Better Business Bureau is warning fans to be wary of scammers.

One fan said he tried to buy tickets on Craigslist for Wednesday night’s Western Conference clincher. The deal involved using PayPal and a credit card but turned out to be a fraud. He’s warning fans to be careful.

There were no tickets available through the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, meaning the only other option is to turn to secondary markets and ticket brokers.

Season ticket holders do have access to Stanley Cup Final tickets at face value and say that’s their reward for supporting the team.

The St. Louis Blues have a partnership with Ticketmaster. At one point on Wednesday, a pair of the cheapest available tickets after fees were assessed added up to nearly $2,000.

“I think it’s outrageous,” said Blues fan John Muich. “I can appreciate the fact that you pay a premium but some of those websites it looks like the fees alone were $250.”

Longtime ticket broker Stephen Gray says he’s working to secure tickets for longtime clients but says they are the only ones he can help right now because the ticket supply for the Stanley Cup Final games in St. Louis is in such support supply.

“I’ve been sending new callers to Stub Hub and Ticketmaster all day, to the NHL marketplace, because I don’t have anything for them,” he said.

“Whenever people are excited and emotional, that’s when scammers like to strike,” said Better Business Bureau Investigator Rebecca Phoenix.

She encourages fans to use reputable sites and says anyone can use the BBB’s database to search for reputable businesses.

BBB offers the following advice for fans seeking tickets: