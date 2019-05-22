× Woman pleads guilty to her role in death of De Smet Jesuit High School coach

ST. LOUIS – A 25-year-old St. Louis woman appeared in federal court Wednesday admitted to participating in a spate of armed carjackings, one of which resulted in the killing of a De Smet Jesuit High School football coach.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Jaz Granderson was shot in the early morning hours of October 16, 2017, near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Hill Street.

Granderson played prep football at Kirkwood High School, where he graduated in 2008. He went on to play college football at Northern Iowa.

Over the next several weeks, authorities identified three people in connection with Granderson’s death, as well as other carjackings. By November, prosecutors charged Jherrica Dixon, Floyd Barber, and Kurt Wallace for the aforementioned crimes.

Prosecutors said Dixon lured victims to certain locations in the city, allowing her associates to rob those victims at gunpoint. Two victims were shot during those robberies, including Granderson.

Dixon pleaded guilty to five counts of carjacking, four counts of using a firearm in furtherance of those carjackings, and one count of using a firearm in furtherance of a carjacking resulting in death.

Each of the five carjacking charges carries a maximum sentence of 15 years and a minimum of 10 years on each firearm charge, which must be served consecutively. Dixon will be sentenced on August 21.