× Y-98 playing ‘Gloria’ on repeat after Blues head to the Stanley Cup finals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Blues did it! They’re heading to the Stanley Cup Finals. Fans said “Play Gloria” and Y-98 came through on their tease to play Laura Branigan’s hit single from 1982. The song has been a staple of the team’s 2019 playoff run.

The radio station posted this message for their Facebook fans Wednesday morning, “…And that’s why it’s another “24 Hours of ‘Gloria’ on Y98″!”

“I drove home from the game with the windows down and the sunroof open (when it wasn’t raining too hard), blaring Gloria!!!!” comments Jessica Kearns.

“9.5 Gloria’s to get to work. Keep it going Y98. You’re going to have to step it up when the Blues win the Stanley Cup,” writes Joe Lynch.

“Alarm goes off. It’s Gloria. What a great day!! LGB!!!” posts Carol Costello Baker.

“My family has been dancing around to you guys all AM!” writes Carrie Nenonen.

Radio station Y-98 also made good on their promise to “Play Gloria” after the Blues won the playoff series against the Dallas Stars. That marathon of the song started at midnight on May 8, 2019.

Want to listen to their live stream? Click here.

This is what the Y-98’s playlist looks like: