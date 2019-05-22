You Paid for It: Convention Center Board defends high pay for executives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The head of the Explore St. Louis Board of Commissioners, which manages America’s Center downtown, is defending the $357,000 pay of president Kitty Ratcliffe.

Chairman Andy Leonard says the board examined the salaries at Convention Centers in other cities and looked at the duties that came with the St. Louis job and made the decision about Ratcliffe’s pay.

Ratcliffe has been in her position for 12 years. Each chairman, including Leonard, has given her a new contract.

The board of commissions is made up of 11 members. The mayor and county executive each select five members for the board. The governor then appoints the chairman.