17-year-old charged in north St. Louis murder

Posted 7:00 pm, May 23, 2019, by

Terrion Phillips

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 17-year-old Thursday for a fatal shooting in a north city neighborhood.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place Wednesday just after 6:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of Fairground Park Drive.

Officers received a call for a shooting and found the victim, 56-year-old Vincent Sanders, near the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives arrested a suspect, identified as Terrion Phillips, a short time later.

Phillips was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $300,000 cash-only bond.

