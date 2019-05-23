× A ‘violent tornado’ has touched down in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The National Weather Service says a “violent tornado” has touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing possible fatalities and heavy damage.

The service reports that a “confirmed large and destructive tornado” was observed over Jefferson City at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday, moving northeast at 40 mph (64 kph).

“More dangerous severe weather _ tornadoes and flash flooding _expected overnight,” according to a tweet from Missouri Public Safety.

In Jefferson City, the state capital, there is extensive damage along Ellis Boulevard near Highway 54. Power lines are down. Traffic is being diverted as @MSHPTrooperGHQ & local first responders go door-to-door. Consider all power lines live.

