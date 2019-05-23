Blues/Bruins preview: Pietrangelo to go against friend and former teammate, David Backes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Blues vs Bruins Stanley Cup Final features many story lines. One of the most interesting is former Blues captain David Backes playing for the Bruins. The former Blues captain went to Boston as a free agent after the 2015-16 season. He endorsed Pietrangelo as his successor as Blues captain. The two have been close friends during their playing days together in St. Louis and have kept their friendship going despite being on different teams these last three years. The two will set their friendship aside for a couple weeks as both the Blues and Bruins go for the Stanley Cup. Both players say they will remain friends after this championship series ends.

Blues interim head coach Craig Berube was asked about the fan reaction he's getting in St. Louis since getting the Blues into the Stanley Cup Final.

The series begins on Monday, May 27 in Boston.