ST. LOUIS- Both directions of Interstate 55 are closed at Loughborough due to flood waters on the highway.

According to MoDOT, the northbound lanes will be closed until about 5:00 a.m. but they expect the southbound lanes to be closed until after 6:00 a.m.

141 is also closed in both directions at I-44. MoDOT said the closure is expected to last until about 7:00 a.m.

Tow trucks pushing vehicles @55 and Lougborough off of a flooded highway ⁦@FOX2now⁩ pic.twitter.com/uN9JX7qSLr — Katherine Hessel (@KHesselFox2) May 23, 2019

All lanes of northbound and southbound I-55 are closed at Loughborough and at Union because of flooding. Northbound and southbound 141 is closed at I-44 due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/K4sPpxAozU — MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) May 23, 2019

55 and Loughborough completely flooded. No one is getting by and we are hearing people are trapped in their vehicles, calling for inflatable boats. Also hearing houses are flooding @fox2now #stltraffic pic.twitter.com/mfnagaANfS — Monica Adams (@MonicaonFOX) May 23, 2019