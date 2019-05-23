Hiring contractors for storm damage repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Homeowners who need repairs due to storm damage are the most vulnerable to scams.

Chris Thetford, with the Better Business Bureau, has advice for how to avoid these scams and be better prepared to find contractors.

BBB Business Profiles give consumers contact information for business and any complaints that they've received. There is also a feature that includes customer reviews, so that consumer's can have some in-depth information.

Consumers can also 'Request A Quote' from BBB's Accredited Businesses, which have pledged to comply with BBB standards.

BBB's tips for hiring contractors:

Ask at least three companies for bids and ask about pricing.

Ask about the company's insurance plan and for proof of coverage.

Ask if the contractor is licensed for the work you want to hire them for.

Check with local authorities to find out if any permits are needed.

Ask the contractor to provide a lien waiver when the job is completed. This is a statement that confirms if all suppliers and contractors have been paid.

Don't pay of the entire amount due until all of the work is completed bbb.org.

Consumers can also call: 888-996-3887.