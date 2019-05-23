Homes available across the region for any type of buyer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Dawn Walter, with Payne Family Homes, is in the studio this morning to talk about the homes that are being offered this spring.

There are homes designed for millennials, first-time buyers, growing families and homes for the long-term.

These new floor plans and designs are just now entering the St. Louis market, offering options for everyone.

"The Aubrey" has won the 2018 HBA Best New Floor Plan Award winner. It is aimed towards millennials with sizable rooms for comfort.

"The Dylan" is a two-story floor plan with three to four bedrooms. Every bedroom has a walk-in closet. Two or three car garages are available. This is a great option for firt-time buyers and there is a new display open in Wentzville.

"The Edison" accommodates actively growing families. An open main floor plan and high ceilings offers a lot of space.

"The Roosevelt" is designed to support living now but also plans for the future. This is ranch-style with wide doorways and staircases. The construction allows for expansion and accessibility options. These houses are under construction in Bella Vista Crossing and Cordoba.

For more information, visit: paynefamilyhomes.com