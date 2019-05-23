× Jefferson City residents had at least 30 minutes advance warning before the tornado hit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Jefferson City residents had at least 30 minutes advance warning before the tornado hit.

Weather forecasters had been tracking the storm from Eldon. The tornado warning sirens first sounded in Jefferson City at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday. Police Lt. David Williams says they were sounded again at 11:40 p.m. after the first report of property damage in Cole County. The first calls about property damage in the city came about 6 or 7 minutes after that.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he’s thankful there were “plenty of people doing everything they could to warn people _ the general public _ to take safety, and a lot of people did.”