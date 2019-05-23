Jefferson City residents vow to rebuild after destruction of tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – It’s not yet known how long it will take to clean up and rebuild from a devastating tornado that hit parts of Jefferson City late Wednesday night but some residents are determined to work hard and help out.

“We roll up our sleeves here,” said one resident.

Melvin Eldridge was one of several residents staying in a hotel Thursday night. He said part of his roof is gone after the twister woke him out of his sleep.

“I just woke up to a nightmare sound, like a train coming up the street,” he said.

Eldridge said he hopes the damage will remind everyone to take weather warnings seriously.

“Don’t take Mother Nature for granted,” he said. “When they say get to a shelter and protect yourself, that’s when you got to go.”