Man shot and killed on St. Louis County MetroLink identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAGEDALE, Mo. - St. Louis County police are searching for the gunman who killed a man in broad daylight at a MetroLink light rail station.

Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda says the shooting happened just before noon Wednesday at St. Charles Rock Road in Pagedale. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. He has been identified as 23-year-old Omar Martin of St. Louis County.

Granda says the gunman and the Martin were involved in a dispute on a train. Once the train stopped at the St. Charles Rock Road station, the suspect fired shots at Martin and ran.

Investigators want to speak with anyone that was on the eastbound, red line MetroLink train between the Lambert Airport Terminal 1 station and the Rock Road station, from 11:30am to 12:00pm Wednesday. Please call police with information at (314)615-5400. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).