Video: Survey the devastating Jefferson City tornado damage from SkyFOX Helicopter
WATCH LIVE: Update on damage in Missouri following tornadoes, severe storm

Missouri Sen. Hawley cancels trip to US-Mexico border

Posted 12:00 pm, May 23, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 02: U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol April 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) held a news conference to discuss "his efforts to make healthcare more affordable and accessible for families." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley says he is canceling his trip to the U.S.-Mexico border to return to Missouri to view damage left by strong storms.

Severe weather across the state overnight left three people dead and dozens injured.

The Republican said on Twitter Thursday morning that he was flying to Missouri to see the damage and do what he can to help.

Hawley had planned to visit the southern border this week with other members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

They planned to meet with law enforcement officials in Texas cities including McAllen and Laredo.

Hawley during his successful 2018 bid for former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill’s seat campaigned in part on border security and building a wall on the southern border.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.