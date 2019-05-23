× No injuries after helicopter crashes at St. Louis Downtown Airport

CAHOKIA, Ill. — A helicopter crashed at St. Louis Downtown Airport in St. Clair County, Illinois at around 2:40pm Thursday afternoon. There are no injuries in this crash.

The crash happened on the airport’s secondary runway, which remains closed until further notice. The primary runway is unaffected.

There were two people, a student, and an instructor, onboard the helicopter during the accident. No cause for the accident has yet been determined. The FAA has been notified.

A reporter is still working on gathering details on this story. The latest update will be posted here as more information comes into our newsroom.