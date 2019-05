ST. LOUIS – Multiple counties, including St. Louis County, St. Charles County and St. Louis in Missouri as well as St. Clair, Madison and Clinton Counties in Illinois are under a tornado watch until early Thursday morning.

Strong to severe storms rolled in Wednesday night northeast out of Central Missouri with strong and gusty winds highest north and west of the immediate St. Louis area.

The TORNADO WATCH was expanded eastward to cover metro St. Louis and points to the northeast.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Saint Louis MO, Oakville MO, University City MO until 4:30 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/uMcGEW5OQH — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) May 23, 2019

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for East Saint Louis IL, Cahokia IL, Columbia IL until 4:30 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/0GJUmuClPg — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) May 23, 2019