St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer grants over $350,000 at luncheon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer is granting hundreds of thousands of dollars to local charities. The group held its annual luncheon at Westwood Country Club in West St. Louis County. The money they raise goes to cancer-related organizations, focusing on research, prevention, and care activities.

This year’s grants topped more than $350,000. You can find more info about the St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer here.