Take the Family to the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards!

Join us to celebrate the 3rd Annual St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards coming Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 at 4pm at the Fabulous Fox Theatre!

This year St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards are presented by The Thomas A. Kooyumjian Foundation. The awards are designed to celebrate outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre. A total of 36 participating schools had their productions evaluated by a panel of theatre professionals culminating in this awards ceremony at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

This event will be a true celebration of high school musical theatre in the Metropolitan Area. The winners of the Outstanding Actress and the Outstanding Actor categories will travel to New York to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program (The Jimmy Awards) and to participate in a week-long professional development experience!

The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards are produced by Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation, The Muny, and the Fabulous Fox Theatre and sponsored by FOX 2 and KPLR 11.

