The College Board offers scholarships for students

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Priscilla Rodriguez, Executive Director of Scholarships Strategy at the College Board, has some advice for students wanting to get ahead this summer in their college planning process.

The College Board offers scholarships to students ranging from $500 to $2000.

This scholarship program doesn't require an essay, application or test score. The scholarship is open to all students.

1,000 students across the country have already earned these scholarships since this program has started.

The College Board also offers six steps to aid in the process:

Build a college list

Practice for the SAT

Improve test scores

Strengthen the college list

Complete the FAFSA for financial aid

Apply to colleges

For more information, visit: opportunity.collegeboard.org