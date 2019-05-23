Therapy available for those affected by heart disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's National Mental Health Awareness Month and The Heart Center offers therapy programs to those affected by congenital heart defects.

Lauren Weir, Staff Therapist for the program, and Courtney Rigdon, a mother who lost her son to a heart defect, are in the studio to talk about the services offered.

Rigdon`s baby, Ryley, was born with a severe congenital heart defect and went into heart failure. He needed open heart surgery but his heart transplant was unsuccessful and the baby passed away.

Rigdon learned about the Perinatal Behavioral Health Service at the Heart Center a few years later through Jennifer Hinkle.

Hinkle and her husband Mark founded the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation, after their son, Ollie, lost his battle to congenital heart disease.

Before discovering this program at the Heart Center, Rigdon had no outlet for her grief and said this program saved her life.

For more information, visit: www.stlouischildrens.org