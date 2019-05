TKO: We Love Backes, Just Not Now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Backes played for the St. Louis Blues for a decade. He was the captain and was hugely popular with fans. But now that he's playing for the Boston Bruins, all the good vibes are on hold. The Blues current captain Alex Pietrangelo is extremely close to Backes, but admitted that Backes has yet to return his text. Former Blues winning the Stanley Cup is the subject of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).