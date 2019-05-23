Video: Survey the devastating Jefferson City tornado damage from SkyFOX Helicopter

Video: Survey the devastating Jefferson City tornado damage

Posted 10:01 am, May 23, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:25AM, May 23, 2019

Damage from a tornado that struck Jefferson City overnight was concentrated in a 3-mile square area in the southern part of the city.

Jefferson City Police Lt David Williams said there are no reports of missing people in the city, but authorities will be making door-to-door checks Thursday.

Williams said no deaths were reported in Jefferson City from the storm that hit the state’s capital shortly before midnight on Wednesday. About 20 people ave been rescued.

The storm damaged the roof of a state labor department building but the Capitol and governor’s mansion were not damaged.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson surveyed the hardest hit areas in Jefferson City on Thursday and called the damage “devastating.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.