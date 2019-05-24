Another shooting victim outside a south St. Louis High School says he can lead police to the suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Another shooting victim outside a St. Louis High School says he can lead police to the suspect.

St. Louis Police now say it was a girl shot and killed outside of Roosevelt High School and that she was only 16. Her name was Kristina Curry. While reporting on her death today, we learned about another shooting also outside of the school 19-year-old Frank Sawyer was shot right around the corner. He says he can lead police to the shooter.

Sawyer just got out of the hospital. He said he was shot five times at the corner of Louisiana and Juniata. A police incident report confirms it.

He said, “A neighbor walked up and instantly started firing.”

Sawyer spent just one day in the hospital. He said doctors removed four of the five bullets and that can still feel the bullet in his leg.

Sawyer added, “He was aiming for my head. I got hit in my leg, thigh, buttocks.”

He says he knows who did it and he can identify him for police. He said it’s just a random guy in the neighborhood, who he says he had no beef with.

His dad Ernest can see the spot where his son almost died – right down the street from their house. He said his son said the shooter gave no sign he was about to open fire.

Ernest Sawyer described how the shooter was “…walking past. (My son) was sitting in the car and the guy – he say he saw a grown pistol and he said a guy said “man go somebody fitting to start shooting!” The guy started shooting. He took 5 shots.”

He says police have interviewed him and his son, but he says no one has come out to find the suspect.

Sawyer said, “They supposed to be investigating but they never been back and it’s been three days now.”

He says he was relieved to finally see officers near Roosevelt High yesterday, but then he learned it wasn’t for his son, rather it was for the shooting of the 16-year-old found dead Thursday morning.

We also talked to the family of a girl found dead. They were too shaken to talk and in disbelief, their little girl is gone.