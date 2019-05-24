× Bodies found in submerged Portage Des Souix car identified as missing adults

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Crews in Portage Des Sioux pulled a car from the Mississippi River near on Friday. The Metro West Dive Team removed the submerged car at Hideaway Harbor around 1:30 a.m. Two bodies were found inside.

The bodies have been identified as John Reinhardt, 20, and Caitlin Frangel, 19, of Hazelwood, Missouri. They were last seen Monday, May 13th at the Mobile station located at 6025 Howdershell Road. Police and family members were asking for the public’s help to find them after they disappeared.

No foul play is suspected in these deaths. Investigators believe that their vehicle drove into flood waters a few days ago. It was not seen until the waters receded.