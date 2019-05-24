C3 Fitness: Black Panther workout

Posted 12:01 pm, May 24, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – Cason, the founder of C3 Fitness, visits Fox 2 News with his Black Panther workout.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.