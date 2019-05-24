ST. LOUIS – Cason, the founder of C3 Fitness, visits Fox 2 News with his Black Panther workout.
C3 Fitness: Black Panther workout
-
C3 Fitness: Avengers Workout
-
C3 Fitness: Killer core workout – planks
-
C3 Fitness: Gravity workout
-
Get a full body workout with Cason’s ‘body blaster’
-
Thor – The Strength of Asgard workout
-
-
Arthur Shivers: Body Bar workout
-
Arthur Shivers: Full body kettlebell workout
-
Arthur Shivers: Don’t forget to stretch!
-
Arthur Shivers: Mother’s Day workout
-
Trainer Mike Wayne in the kitchen displaying some post-workout supplements
-
-
Arthur Shivers: Full body workout
-
Train with Mike Wayne: Why our bones get weaker as we get older
-
Train with Mike Wayne – Tight muscles can lead to injury