Dive team pull car out of Mississippi River, police investigating

PORTAGE DES SIOUX, Mo. – Crews in Portage Des Sioux worked to pull a car out of the Mississippi River on Friday.

The Metro West Dive Team removed the submerged car from the Mississippi River at Hideaway Harbor around 1:30 a.m.

The St. Charles County Police and the Missouri Highway Patrol had been at that location for hours before locating the vehicle.

So far, there is no word on if anyone was found inside the car.

