Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a Fox 2 News Follow Up on a toddler who was struck by a car last night.

The three-year old girl was the victim of a hit and run.

It happened in the 4000 block of "California" at about 7pm last night.

The girl was crossing the street with her parents when a grey four-door Sedan struck her.

The car fled the scene and police are currently looking for information on it.

The girl was taken to the hospital and at last check, is listed in critical condition.