Helping students cope with stress

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Brianna Massie, from Provident Behavioral Health, is in the studio this morning with some tips to help students dealing with stress.

Conflict at home creates stress for students, and parents who notice short tempers, sensitivity to criticism and acting out should take these as signs that their student is struggling.

Isolation and withdrawal are typical for students who are perfectionists. If they are isolating themselves, it could be a symptom of stress.

Procrastination is also a sign of stress because a student may be feeling too overwhelmed.

It's important to communicate to students who may not feel comfortable asking for help. Creating a plan and a schedule can also help students who may be feeling overwhlmed.

Good mental health is important to maintain and to model to young students. Well-balanced meals, exercise and taking breaks are all a part of being mentally healthy.

Visit, providentstl.org, for more information.