Man will spend life in prison for 2014 rampage that killed 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Prosecutors say a man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a 2014 rampage that killed five people in Kansas City, Missouri.

The WDAF-TV reports Brandon Howell was convicted in April of five counts of first-degree murder for beating two people to death and shooting and killing three others. His sentences are consecutive, and he’ll never be eligible for parole.

Howell beat 80-year-old George Taylor and his wife, 86-year-old Anna Taylor, while trying to steal their vehicle. They died a week later.

Their neighbor, 69-year-old Susan Choucroun, was shot in her driveway. Eighty-eight-year-old Lorene Hurst and her son, 63-year-old Darrel Hurst were killed as they returned from a store.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says the case struck terror in a whole community.