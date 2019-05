× Money Saver – Macy Comforter Sets for $19 bucks

ST. LOUIS – Cuddle up and save with discounts on select three-piece bedding sets.

At Macy’s online comforters sets are dropping from $80 dollars to $18.99.

Choose from 14 prints in all sizes at this price.

Each set includes a comforter and two shams, except the twin which only has one sham.

Have your order shipped to your local Macy’s store for free pickup to avoid shipping charges