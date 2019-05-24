National Memorial Day Concert this weekend on PBS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - This weekend is the National Memorial Day Concert, which will be live on PBS Sunday, May 26, from 7 to 8:30p.m central time.

Joe Mantegna, the host, and Ursula Palmer, a Gold Star wife, are talking about the show live from Washington.

Palmer and Mantegna will take the stage this weekend for the 30th anniversary of the broadcast which is hosted Mantegna and Mary McCormack.

There will be many other performances including a special performance of the National Anthem by American Idol season 17 finalist Alyssa Raghu.

The night celebrates the Memorial Day holiday by sharing personal stories interwoven with musical performances by the National Symphony Orchestra and other guest artists.

This year's concert will share Palmer's journey, beginning with the day she lost her husband. After her loss, Palmer knew she would have to learn to move forward so she co-founded a new chapter of Gold Star Wives, a virtual chapter for post 9/11 widows and widowers, and began helping wounded veterans and their families.