Pacific man wins $1 million in Powerball drawing

Posted 6:58 pm, May 24, 2019, by

PACIFIC, Mo. – An eastern Missouri man is a $1 million winner in a Powerball drawing.

The Missouri Lottery says Dennis Meyer of Pacific matched all five white-ball numbers in the May 11 drawing.

Meyer purchased the winning ticket at a QuikTrip store in Eureka. On Sunday, he saw that a $1 million ticket was sold in Eureka and he looked through some recently-purchased tickets. The winner was in his truck.

He still wasn’t sure, asking a co-worker to check the website. The co-worker confirmed the win.

The winning numbers were: 6, 8, 9, 37 and 40.

