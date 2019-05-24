Podcast Episode 3: The Disappearance of Amanda Jones

Episode Title: Red Flags

In episode 3 of The Disappearance of Amanda Jones, reporters Katie Kormann and Andy Banker discuss a search recently conducted at the Hillsboro Civic Center that included professionally trained volunteers and cadaver dogs, and they hear from an investigator with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office about the first day of the investigation – statements provided, what they have been able to confirm and the discrepancies they discovered.

